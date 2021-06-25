SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates IKONICS

PR Newswire

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IKONICS ("IKONICS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IKNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by TeraWulf Inc. ("TeraWulf"), a privately held bitcoin mining company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IKONICS shareholders will receive $5.00 in cash, one contingent value right ("CVR"), and one share of the combined company's common stock. Through the CVRs, which will not be publicly traded, the IKONICS shareholders will be entitled to receive 95% of the net proceeds from any sale of IKONICS's legacy business completed during the 18 months following the closing of the business combination, and will expire at the end of such 18 month period with respect to any portion of IKONICS's legacy business which has not been sold. The shares of the combined company's common stock to be received by the IKONICS shareholders will collectively represent 2% of the combined company's pro forma common equity ownership. Upon completion of the transaction, it is expected that TeraWulf will become a NASDAQ-listed company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether IKONICS's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration and proposed equity split are fair to IKONICS shareholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

