Top-Performing Stocks With High Quality and Low Capital Expenditures

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Top-Performing Stocks With High Quality and Low Capital Expenditures

GuruFocus model portfolio performance update as of first half of year

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • GuruFocus’ “High Quality, Low CapEx” screen has returned approximately 15% year to date.
  • Top gainers in the model portfolio include Fortinet and Nvidia.
Article's Main Image

As of Friday, GuruFocus’ “High Quality, Low CapExmodel portfolio has returned approximately 15.69% in the year to date, outperforming the Standard & Poor’s 500 index benchmark’s return of approximately 12.93%. The top-performing five stocks in the portfolio are Fortinet Inc. (

FTNT, Financial), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial)(GOOG, Financial), Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH, Financial) and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL, Financial).

GuruFocus launched the “High Quality, Low CapEx” model portfolio in January. As the name suggests, stocks making the “High Quality, Low CapEx” screen have high financial strength and profitability and are in market sectors that are noncyclical and have low capital expenditures.

Table 1 lists the number of “High Quality, Low CapEx” stocks in each GuruFocus region as of Friday.

Region USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India
High Quality, Low CapEx Stocks 26 87 67 3 27 5 34 0 51

Table 1

Fortinet

Shares of Fortinet (

FTNT, Financial) traded around $240.88, up approximately 61.58% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.65.

1408460131418624000.png

Fortinet sells cybersecurity products and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises and government entities. GuruFocus ranks the Sunnyvale, California-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased over 20% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

1408454666416672768.png

Gurus with large holdings in Fortinet include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1408454994822287360.png

Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia (

NVDA, Financial) traded around $764.05, up approximately 47.17% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.63.

1408461721789648896.png

Nvidia designs graphic processing units for a wide range of end markets, including PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems. GuruFocus ranks the Santa Clara, California-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 85% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.80% per year on average over the past five years.

1408459595306881024.png

Gurus with large holdings in Nvidia include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

1408462316210606080.png

Alphabet

Class A shares of Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial) traded around $2,433.20, up approximately 39.79% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35.

1408463328279384064.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based interactive media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

1408468936181272576.png

Bio-Techne

Shares of Bio-Techne (

TECH, Financial) traded around $436.31, up approximately 38.61% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.70.

1408489554024976384.png

GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based life science product manufacturer’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 87% of global competitors.

1408491846199529472.png

Old Dominion Freight Line

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (

ODFL, Financial) traded around $254.50, up 29.37% year to date. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.87.

1408506393052434432.png

GuruFocus ranks the Thomasville, North Carolina-based transportation company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.7% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 88% of global competitors.

1408535140283568128.png

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long ODFL
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar