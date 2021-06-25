Logo
US Indexes Reports Gains for the June 25 Week

Dow Jones up 18.1% for the year

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jun 25, 2021

Summary

  • PCE Price Index increases 3.9% year over year.
  • Virgin Galactic gets approval for space passengers.
  • Nike gains 15.53% after earnings report.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,433.84 on Friday with a gain of 237.02 points or 0.69%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,280.70 for a gain of 14.21 points or 0.33%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,360.39 for a loss of 9.32 points or -0.06%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.42 for a loss of 0.55 points or -3.44%.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 3.4%, the S&P 500 gained 2.7% and the Nasdaq gained 2.4%. For the year, the Dow Jones has a gain of 18.1%, the S&P 500 is up 14% and the Nasdaq has a return of 11.4%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. stocks were mostly higher Friday and the major indexes reported gains for the June 25 week. The S&P 500 reported its best weekly gain since February.

Investors were watching inflation closely as the Commerce Department released the Fed’s key inflation indicator, the PCE Price Index. The PCE Price Index increased 0.4% in May following an increase of 0.6%. Year over year, the PCE Price Index increased 3.9%, up from 3.6% but below the estimate of 4.2%. The Core PCE Price Index increased 0.5% in May following an increase of 0.7%. Year over year, the Core PCE Price Index increased 3.4% up from the previous 3.1%. The data showed inflation numbers still rising. The Core PCE showed a slightly lower rate where food and energy is excluded.

On the political front, investors continued to digest Biden’s infrastructure agreement. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (

SOXX, Financial) was down 0.27%.

In financials, the S&P 500 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (

XLF, Financial) gained 1.21%. The Fed’s DFAST stress test showed all 23 banks passing, with strength particularly in the severely adverse scenarios.

In other news:

  • Personal income decreased 2% in May following a decrease of 13.1%. Personal spending was unchanged following an increase of 0.9%.
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment increased to 85.5 in June from 82.9.
  • The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed no new rigs in the U.S., nine new rigs in Canada and 55 rigs added internationally.
  • Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) has released its Windows 11 operating system.

Across the board:

  • Nike (NKE, Financial) gained 15.53% after its earnings report yesterday. Revenue of $12.34 billion increased 95.6% year over year and beat estimates by $1.32 billion. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 93 cents beat estimates by 42 cents.
  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE, Financial) gained 38.87% with approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for passenger space flight.
  • The yield on 10-year Treasury ended at 1.524%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,334.46 for a gain of 0.84 points or 0.036%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,388.76 for a gain of 1.30 points or 0.094%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,516.80 for a gain of 62.66 points or 0.41%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,470.51 for a gain of 48.43 points or 0.42%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,726.49 for a gain of 24.45 points or 0.90%; the S&P 100 at 1,952.50 for a gain of 3.31 points or 0.17%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,345.18 for a loss of 20.78 points or -0.14%; the Russell 3000 at 2,565.92 for a gain of 9.08 points or 0.36%; the Russell 1000 at 2,414.52 for a gain of 9.10 points or 0.38%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,882.15 for a gain of 152.26 points or 0.34%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 844.12 for a gain of 7.93 points or 0.95%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long MSFT, SOXX
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

