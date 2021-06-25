SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EQT, VER, WRI, and SVBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of the assets of Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion in cash and approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock. If you own EQT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eqt/

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VER shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty common stock for each share of VER common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $47.24 based upon Realty's June 24, 2021 closing price of $67.00. If you own VER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ver/

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.98 based upon Kimco's June 24, 2021 closing price of $20.66. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.11 based upon Shore's June 24, 2021 closing price of $16.95. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

