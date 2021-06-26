Healthcare Solutions Holdings Breaks Ground on New Comprehensive Care Centers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Healthcare Solutions Holdings Breaks Ground on New Comprehensive Care Centers

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce it has begun breaking ground in multiple construction projects for its Urgent Care and Family Practice facilities. 'Our team at HSH Medical is very excited to facilitate the opportunity for providers to have access to cutting-edge facilities and access to capital for true growth; we have worked hard to position the company to better assist the provider and in result create an environment for them to practice better medicine,' says Executive Director Jonathan Loutzenhiser.ACM--Romeoville-IL.jpg

Advance Care Medical - Romeoville, IL

Advance Care Medical [ACM] Comprehensive Care Centers are an average of 4,000 sq. ft, containing state-of-the-art medical equipment enhancing the procedure capabilities beyond that of an average Primary Care Physicians' office or Urgent Care. Construction has been completed on the following five locations: Romeoville and Naperville, IL, Clarksville and Columbia, TN, and Powder Springs, GA. Staffing has begun at these facilities and anticipate seeing patients in September 2021. Additionally, the following five locations are currently under construction and expected to be operational by December 2021 - Buffalo Grove, IL, Chattanooga, TN, Hiram, Kennesaw, and Alpharetta, GA. Approximately 40 million dollars of capital has been secured and released for the development of these new locations,HSH Medical through its Advance Care Medical division aims to position itself on a national scale within the Comprehensive Care space over the next 48 months.

About Advance Care Medical

Advance Care Medical Holdings, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSH Medical, the strategy of ACM is to offer a full comprehensive experience under one roof by giving patients access to multiple specialties. These will include Family Medicine Practitioners, Internal Medicine, OBGYN, Podiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Chiropractors, Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants and Radiology. ACM offers the convenience of walk-in, follow-up, and scheduled visits seven days a week. Each Comprehensive Care Center will include diagnostic modalities such as Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, X-ray imaging, Electrocardiograms and complete laboratory profiles. The goal is to bring comprehensive care and improved access for all people in the communities served.

Investor Relations:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 866-668-2188
Web: www.HSHmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653171/Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Breaks-Ground-on-New-Comprehensive-Care-Centers

img.ashx?id=653171

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment