Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, MPLX LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: TMO, HD, PTNQ, PTLC, JETS, PEN, VOO, SFT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AGG, ACWI, NUSC, LRGF, USMV, SUSB, IJH, IVE, IVW, FB, ISTB, BRK.B, JNJ, INTF, DIS, IEFA, MRK, ESGD, SMLF, SUSA, IJR, FREL, IEMG, EAGG, ESML, EFAV, IBB, GE, GOOGL, KO,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IWS, SHY,
- Sold Out: EPD, MPLX, MMP, BDX, ET, PAA, WES,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,789 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 272,850 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 120,067 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,928 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.12%
- iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 124,988 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 219.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 61,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 162.02%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.57 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $74.33. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13.
