Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, MPLX LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, MPLX LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,789 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 272,850 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 120,067 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,928 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.12% iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 124,988 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $492.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 219.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 61,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 162.02%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $89.57 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $74.33. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13.