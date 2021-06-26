OneSmart Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OneSmart Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that Mr. Honggang (Greg) Zuo, the Company's director, chief financial officer and chief strategic officer, has tendered his resignation from the foregoing positions due to family reasons, effective June 25, 2021.

Concurrently, Mr. Qiang (Eason) Zhou, vice president of finance, will report directly to Mr. Steve Zhang, the Company's chief executive officer. Mr. Zhou joined OneSmart in 2008 and has served successively as financial controller, senior financial controller, assistant vice president and vice president of finance of the Company. Mr. Zhou is currently in charge of corporate finance, tax, financing and internal control matters of the Company. Prior to 2008, Mr. Zhou held a number of financial leadership roles at several media companies. Mr. Zhou has more than 20 years of experience in financial management and is a certified internal auditor.

Mr. Steve Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of OneSmart, commented, "I would like to thank Greg for his contributions to OneSmart during his tenure on the Board. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I am confident that Eason's leadership and extensive financial and investment experience will continue to add significant value as OneSmart moves into its next phase of growth."

The Company intends to appoint a new chief financial officer in due course. After Mr. Zuo steps down from the board of directors, there will be four incumbent directors: Mr. Xi Zhang, Ms. Zhizhi Gong, Mr. Mason Xu and Dr. Yan Gong, of which Mr. Mason Xu and Dr. Yan Gong are independent directors.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heart-warming education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business, HappyMath, and FasTrack English, and OneSmart Online. As of February 28, 2021, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 457 learning centers in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

For more information, please contact:
OneSmart
Ms. Ida Yu
+86-21-2250-5891
E-mail: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN25117&sd=2021-06-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-announces-changes-to-board-of-directors-and-management-301320507.html

SOURCE OneSmart

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN25117&Transmission_Id=202106260304PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN25117&DateId=20210626
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment