Key Highlights of Paychex's 4th-Quarter Earnings

Paychex's results beat earnings and revenue projections

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
Jun 26, 2021

Summary

  • Revenue at management solutions grew 14% year-over-year
  • Company paid dividends totalling $908.3 million in fiscal year 2021
Article's Main Image

On June 26 before the market opened, Paychex Inc. (

PAYX, Financial) released the results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended May 31. The payroll processor and human resources service provider posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' predictions.

The key numbers

The Rochester, New-York based company recorded adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents in the fourth quarter, up 18% on a year-over-year basis. Quarterly revenue totalled $1.03 billion, up 12% from the fourth quarter of the previous year. Analysts had predicted EPS of 67 cents on $980.6 billion in revenue.

For full-year fiscal 2021, revenue amounted to $4.06 billion compared to $4.04 billion in fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $1.1 billion, translating to $3.03 per diluted share. That compares with $1.08 billion, or $3.04 per share, recorded in 2020.

President and CEO Martin Mucci had the following to say:

“We ended this year with strong momentum having navigated through a fiscal year of unprecedented challenges. Our fourth quarter results were driven by record client retention levels, record sales results, and stronger checks per client, which were driven by improving macroeconomic conditions and gains in employment. Client base growth was strong and we ended the fiscal year with over 710,000 clients. We are proud to finish the year with positive service revenue growth which is a testament to the resiliency, innovation, and commitment of our employees and the strength of our business model.”

Segment details

In the Management Solutions division, revenue was $756.4 million in the fourth quarter, which grew 14% as compared with the prior-year quarter. The company experienced an increase in its client base. Additionally, Paychex saw growing demand for retirement services and time and attendance services.

Revenue for its professional employer organization (PEO) and insurance services segment surged a combined 13% to $258.3 million. Growth in the PEO division was driven by an increase in the number of client worksite employees. A rise in the insurance service revenue was due to a growth in the number of health and benefit clients. Softness in the workers' compensation market only partially negated the insurance service revenue.

Recent developments

The company has recently come up with new features in its Paychex Flex, which is a comprehensive solution for all the services the company provides, including HR-payroll, time and attendance, benefits and more. The newly added solutions would help clients not only to stay connected with workers working at a remote place but also workers who are returning to office environments. Mucci added:

"Our mobile technology delivers solutions for ongoing health attestations, time clocks with iris scanning capabilities and paperless reporting and tracking of COVID-19 exposure and return to work testing, including automated Occupational Safety and Health Administration reporting requirements. We believe our current and past investments in our platforms have prepared us well for the demands of this environment, allowing us to adapt while maintaining high levels of service delivery resulting in strong client satisfaction and retention."

Financials

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's balance of cash, restricted cash and total corporate investments stood at a combined $1.1 billion. Total debt came in at $804.7 million.

For the fiscal year2021, Paychex paid dividend payments totalling $908.7 million. In addition, the company bought back 1.7 million shares for a total cost of $155.7 million.

Looking forward

Paychex has provided fiscal 2022 guidance. The company projects revenue to grow by 7%, while adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to grow within the 10% to 12% range. The effective income tax rate is anticipated to be around 24% to 25%, while the adjusted operating margin is expected to be roughly 38%.

Management Solutions revenue is projected to grow 7% and PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue is expected to grow between 8% and 10%.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
