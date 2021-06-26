Logo
CarMax's 1st-Quarter Earnings Smashed Estimates

Used and wholesale vehicle sales soared during the quarter

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
Jun 26, 2021

Summary

  • Auto sales were strong
  • The company looks forward to opening 10 new stores this year
  • CarMax aims to reach annual revenue of $33 billion and 2 million units sold per year by fiscal 2026
Article's Main Image

CarMax Inc. (

KMX, Financial) released its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results before the market opened on June 25. The company's earnings and revenue topped projections as auto sales were robust, fuelled by delayed purchases during the pandemic and government stimulus programs.

Shares of the stock surged 5.5% to $126 in pre-market trading on Friday following the earnings release.

By the numbers

The Richmond, Virginia-based used car retailer recorded earnings per share of $2.63 in the quarter, which reflected a mammoth 8,666.7% growth year over year. Analysts had projected EPS of $1.63. Revenue of billion $7.7 billion grew 138.4% from the prior-year quarter and surpassed estimates of $6.1 billion.

President and CEO Bill Nash commented the following on the company's performance:

“We delivered exceptional results in the first quarter thanks to excellent execution by our team in a high demand environment. Our strong performance, which included record net revenues and profitability, reflects the strength of our omni-channel experience and diversified business model across retail, wholesale and CAF."

Used car units sales skyrocketed 100.6% year-over-year to 270,299 units in the reported quarter. This included a comparable store used unit sales growth of 99.1%. Additionally, the company experienced solid growth in online traffic.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales gained 186.6% to 181,389 units thanks to an increase in appraisal buy rate coupled with high market prices.

Key insights

CarMax's comparable store used unit sales witnessed solid growth in the first week of March. In order to cut costs, the CEO waived 50% of his salary. The company cut back its marketing spending as well. In April last year, the company furloughed as many as 15,000 employees.

During the first quarter, the company rolled out two new stores in the Florida markets.

To help customers shop online, the company engaged more than 750 people at its five customer experience centers (CEC) located in Atlanta, Kansas City, Raleigh, Phoenix and Richmond.

Financials and share repurchases

The company's balance of cash and cash equivalents stood at $377.95 million at the quarter's end. Long-term debt (barring current maturities) amounted to $1.32 billion.

During the first quarter, the company bought back 1 million shares valued at $124.5 million and is authorized to buy back $1.21 billion worth of common stock.

Financial targets

CarMax did not issue guidance figures for earnings and revenue for full fiscal 2022. The used car dealership chain looks forward to opening 10 stores. As far as the long-term targets are concerned, the company aims to reach annual revenue of $33 billion and 2 million vehicles sold per year by fiscal 2026.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
