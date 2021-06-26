Korn Ferry (KFY) CEO-RPO, Pro. Srch. & Dig. Byrne K Mulrooney Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO-RPO, Pro. Srch. & Dig. of Korn Ferry (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Byrne K Mulrooney (insider trades) sold 34,000 shares of KFY on 06/23/2021 at an average price of $70.16 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

