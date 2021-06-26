Thoughts on Stock Markets Outside the US

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Thoughts on Stock Markets Outside the US

Equity premiums point to better values outside the US

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Jun 26, 2021

Summary

  • Cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratios and excess CAPE yield are elevated in the US
  • Equity risk premiums in some markets outside the US are much more attractive
Article's Main Image

One of Nobel laureate and Yale University economist Professor Robert Shiller's most famous metrics is the cyclically-adjusted price-earnings ratio, or CAPE. CAPE eliminates the distortions caused by big swings in profits that can make normal price-earnings ratios at any moment look artificially inflated or depressed. CAPE smooths those peaks and valleys by averaging the S&P 500's index profits over the trailing 10 years; it then adjusts those earnings for inflation. The numerator (the "P" or price) is simply the current reading for the S&P 500 index. The denominator (the "E") is that inflation-adjusted figure for earnings per share.

Currently, the CAPE is flashing red, and it is at its second highest level ever at over 37. Only during the internet bubble in 2000 was it higher at over 43. We all know what happened after that.

The Excess Cape Yield

The issue with the CAPE is that it does not consider risk-free interest. The 10-year treasury bill rate is widely considered as the risk-free interest rate. As risk-free interest rates fall, the market can support higher price-earnings ratios and CAPE. The Covid-19 crisis has caused central banks to lower interest rates to an unprecedented degree, which has caused a boom in stock prices in the U.S. as well as in many other countries.

Last year, Professor Shiller published an article introducing the “Excess CAPE Yield,” or ECY, which is the inverse of the CAPE (earnings over price) minus the 10-year bond yield. Professor Shiller wrote:

"Market observers have noted the potential role of low interest rates in pushing up CAPE ratios. In traditional financial theory, interest rates are a key component of valuation models. When interest rates fall, the discount rate used in these models decreases and the price of the equity asset should appreciate, assuming all other model inputs stay constant. So, interest-rate cuts by central banks may be used to justify higher equity prices and CAPE ratios.

Thus, the level of interest rates is an increasingly important element to consider when valuing equities. To capture these effects and compare investments in stocks versus bonds, we developed the ECY, which considers both equity valuation and interest-rate levels. To calculate the ECY, we simply invert the CAPE ratio to get a yield and then subtract the ten-year real interest rate. This measure is somewhat like the equity market premium and is a useful way to consider the interplay of long-term valuations and interest rates. A higher measure indicates that equities are more attractive."

Guru Focus added this new valuation metric, the Excess CAPE yield (ECY), to the site in April 2021. This is a welcome addition to our valuation toolset and I encourage readers to regularly visit the page to get a sense of market valuation. At present, the ECY in the U.S. is at 2.8%, which is above the 10-year treasury yield of 1.5%. Therefore, equities still appear better investments than 10-year treasury bonds. The present ECY compared to the last 20 years does not look too bad (as compared to the CAPE).

1408823122534162432.svg

GuruFocus describes this chart as follows:

The graph above compares the ECY and actual 10-year annualized excess return of the stock market. It can be seen that the fluctuation of ECY is similar to the actual annualized excess return, which suggests ECY can be helpful in forecasting stock market returns in the long-term.

The current data suggests that investors in the U.S. should be prepared for low returns (less than 3% after inflation) over the next 10 years. Yes, it is better than losing money, but it won't buy you a Tesla (TSLA) Roadster.

So, what about valuations outside the US?

I gathered data to get an idea of valuations for larger markets outside the U.S. The data from various sources is presented below. The Shiller Earnings Yield in column 3 is the reciprocal of the CAPE in column 2. I was not able to compute an ECM for markets outside the U.S. due to inability to source reliable core inflation data. Therefore, the best measure is to ignore Inflation and just focus on Shiller yield minus 10-year bond yield (given in column 5 below). This column 5 gives us theequity premium over 10-year bonds, but without inflation adjustments. ECM would add core inflation to the equity premium score, but since we are looking at relative valuations, for our purposes it does not matter.

Country

CAPE

Shiller Earnings Yield

10Y Bond Yield

Shiller Yield - 10 Year Bond Yield (equity premium w/o inflation adjustment)

Core Inflation

Inflation

Poland

12.41

8.06%

1.80%

6.26%

#N/A

4.70%

Spain

17.93

5.58%

0.45%

5.13%

0.20%

2.70%

United Kingdom

17.1

5.85%

0.78%

5.06%

2.00%

2.10%

Singapore

16.6

6.02%

1.52%

4.50%

0.80%

2.40%

Germany

22.47

4.45%

0.00%

4.45%

1.90%

2.50%

Israel

18.18

5.50%

1.14%

4.37%

#N/A

1.50%

Japan

23.75

4.21%

0.00%

4.21%

0.10%

-0.10%

Hong Kong

20.1

4.98%

1.16%

3.82%

#N/A

1.00%

Sweden

25.44

3.93%

0.33%

3.60%

#N/A

1.80%

Switzerland

30.02

3.33%

-0.20%

3.53%

0.20%

0.60%

France

27.23

3.67%

0.16%

3.52%

0.90%

1.40%

South Korea

18.94

5.28%

2.03%

3.25%

1.40%

2.60%

Italy

24.75

4.04%

0.90%

3.14%

0.20%

1.30%

Australia

23.64

4.23%

1.52%

2.71%

1.10%

1.10%

Taiwan

32.47

3.08%

0.39%

2.69%

#N/A

2.48%

Netherlands

37.26

2.68%

0.00%

2.68%

1.90%

2.10%

Canada

25.61

3.90%

1.42%

2.48%

2.80%

3.60%

Russia

10.58

9.45%

7.15%

2.31%

6.04%

6.02%

China

19.47

5.14%

3.11%

2.03%

0.90%

1.30%

United States

37.67

2.65%

1.49%

1.17%

3.80%

5.00%

Mexico

21.56

4.64%

7.15%

-2.51%

4.37%

5.89%

India

30.43

3.29%

6.02%

-2.73%

#N/A

6.30%

South Africa

20

5.00%

8.95%

-3.95%

3.10%

5.20%

Brazil

21.58

4.63%

9.24%

-4.60%

4.16%

8.06%

Turkey

7.88

12.69%

17.60%

-4.90%

16.99%

16.59%

Sources:

As of Date 31/05/2021

Barclays - Historic CAPE® Ratio by country

As of 24/June/2021

10 Year Bond Yield

Inflation

https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/inflation-rate

Core Inflation

https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/core-inflation-rate?continent=g20

Conclusion

Looking at column 5, we see that Poland has the highest score. I would discount Poland as it's a small market. Next comes Spain and the UK. Both are large markets, particularly the UK, which is one of the largest in the world. You will note that the value of column 5 for the U.S. is only 1.17%. There is not much of a premium for equity. Even Canada has more than twice the equity premium of the U.S., though Mexico is worse.

According to this analysis, India, South Africa and Brazil don't look good. I would also avoid Turkey because of the remarkably high inflation and unstable political situation.

Given the low valuations in the UK and Europe in general, I think it's worth picking up some broad market UK or Europe ETFs for one's portfolio. Other large markets like Germany and Japan also look good.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment