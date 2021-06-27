Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of June 25

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR, Financial), Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV, Financial), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. ( PFSI, Financial) and Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. ( CYT, Financial).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( QSR, Financial): Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares

Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares on June 18 at the average price of $67.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.04% since.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a Canadian international fast food holding company that was formed in 2014 through the $12.5 billion merger between American fast food restaurant chain Burger King and Canadian coffee shop and restaurant chain Tim Hortons. The company is the fifth largest operator of fast-food restaurants worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, and as of June 25 it traded at $65.11.

On June 17, Restaurant Brands International Inc. announced the pricing of an offering of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.875% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2028. The notes will have a maturity date of Jan. 15, 2028, and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 6, 2021.

Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV, Financial): Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares

Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares on June 24 at the average price of $31.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Ovintiv Inc. is an American international hydrocarbon exploration and production company that was formerly headquartered in Calgary, Canada. The company is ranked 1923rd on the Forbes Global 2000 list and was the largest natural gas producer in Canada before asset sales in 2013. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, and as of June 25 it traded at $32.87.

On June 8, Ovintiv Inc. announced that the company’s CEO, Doug Suttles, will retire effective Aug. 1, 2021. The board of directors has named Brendan McCracken as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. ( PFSI, Financial): Director Farhad Nanji bought 109,782 shares

Director Farhad Nanji bought 109,782 shares on June 21 at the average price of $62.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.92% since.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is an American residential mortgage company that focuses on producing and servicing mortgage loans in the United States and the management of mortgage market investments. The company is a component of the Russell 2000 and operates through two subsidiaries, PennyMac Loan Services LLC and PNMAC Capital Management LLC. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, and as of June 25 it traded at $63.88.

On May 6, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the quarter totaled $376.9 million, or $5.15 per share on a diluted basis. Revenue for the quarter totaled $944.7 million. The company also repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock at an approximate cost of $288.4 million.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. ( CYT, Financial): Director Janwillem Naesens bought 277,777 shares

Director Janwillem Naesens bought 277,777 shares on June 22 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has increased by 16.83% since.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is an American clinical stage oncology company that focuses on the development of synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer using DNA damage response biology to advance novel drug candidates. The company’s lead compound is CYT-0851, a selective oral investigational drug designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double stranded DNA breaks. The company has a market capitalization of $724.832 million, and as of June 25 it traded at $21.03.

On June 4, Cyteir Therapeutics announced the presentation of an interim analysis of the Phase 1 portion of a first in human Phase 1/2 study of CYT-0851. The primary objective of the Phase 1 study is to identify the maximum tolerated dose.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.