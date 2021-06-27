SAFR® from RealNetworks Receives Axis Awards for Best Ecosystem Partner in the Middle East and in Africa

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SAFR® from RealNetworks Receives Axis Awards for Best Ecosystem Partner in the Middle East and in Africa

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award recognizes SAFR’s collaboration on key projects, high quality of their solutions, and close alignment with Axis’ business practices and beliefs

4256be4a-1d52-4c1d-9e27-ba798437bb65?size=2
SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) ), a leader in high accuracy, low bias facial recognition.

Seattle, WA, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) ), a leader in high accuracy, low bias facial recognition, is pleased to announce that Axis Communications, a global leader in network video and surveillance products, has chosen SAFR as Best Ecosystem Partner 2020 for both the Middle East, and for Africa.

The awards were presented during the Axis Annual Partner Awards in a virtual ceremony held on 23 June 2021, as part of Axis Innovates event. The awards celebrated and acknowledged the efforts of Axis’ partners by recognizing them for key projects and achievements throughout the year.

“At Axis, we strive to offer solutions of the highest quality. Through our extensive network of Ecosystem Partners, we are able to offer the best solutions addressing the complex and ever-evolving needs of our customers. We are proud of our partnership with SAFR. This award is in appreciation of their support, extensive collaboration, and high quality of their solution offering, combined with aligned business practices and beliefs,” said Ettiene Van Der Watt, Regional Director - Middle East and Africa at Axis Communications.

“Axis’ worldwide leadership and quality products are a perfect fit for our highly accurate, high-performance facial recognition platform,” said Walter Candelu, SAFR’ Vice President for the Middle East. “We look forward to furthering our relationship into the future.”

About SAFR

SAFR (https://safr.com) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

© 2021 RealNetworks and SAFR are registered trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies, and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment

CONTACT: Veronique Froment
SAFR
603-537-9248
[email protected]

873d353d-e2d9-4705-8684-4f089f0e07e9

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment