3 Low Price-Book Ratio Stock Picks

Selecting stocks whose market capitalizations exceed $10 billion and whose price-book ratios are not above 1.5 could give value investors a higher likelihood to unearth opportunities among U.S.-listed equities.

Thus, value investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above-listed criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

Cenovus Energy Inc

The first company that meets the above criteria is Cenovus Energy Inc ( CVE, Financial), a Canadian developer, producer and marketer of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

The share price traded at around $9.74 at close on June 25 for a market cap of $19.62 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.05. Cenovus Energy Inc's book value was approximately $9.11 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The share price has risen by 108.12% over the past year for a 52-week range of $3.15 to $10.54.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $11.48 per share.

Teck Resources Ltd

The second company that meets the above criteria is Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK, Financial), a Vancouver, Canada-based global industrial metals and mining company.

The stock price traded at around $23.01 per share at close on June 25 for a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.74. The book value was approximately $30.48 per share as of the quarter that ended in March 2021.

The stock price has risen by 131.26% over the past year for a 52-week range of $9.56 to $26.72.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $27.05 per share.

Bank Bradesco SA

The third company that meets the above criteria is Bank Bradesco SA ( BBD, Financial), a Brazilian provider of bank services to individuals and businesses in Brazil and internationally.

The stock price traded at around $5.30 per share on June 25 for a market capitalization of $56.66 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.50 versus the industry median of 1.02.

The stock price has grown by 49.49% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $3.05 to $5.70.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $6.02 per share.

