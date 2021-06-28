Logo
Digital Brands Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. Management will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13721021 or via the web by using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/3zs4cx93.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 593-1047

favicon.png?sn=LA25383&sd=2021-06-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-june-28-2021-301320716.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25383&Transmission_Id=202106272126PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25383&DateId=20210627
