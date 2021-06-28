Logo
McAfee to Deliver Consumer Security to Samsung PC Users with McAfee LiveSafe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – McAfee today announced an extension of its longstanding partnership with Samsung to protect consumers’ personal data against online threats. Since 2017, McAfee has provided cross-device security to Samsung PC users worldwide via consumer security by McAfee LiveSafe. With this extension, Samsung PC users will be protected by McAfee LiveSafe from the time they turn on their device.

“Consumers are more connected than ever, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. “Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as that of their families and friends, won't be jeopardized online."

According to the McAfee+Labs+Threats+Report%3A+June+2021, the first quarter of 2021 saw the volume of new malware threats average 688 threats per minute, an increase of 40 threats per minute over Q4 2020. Consumers need always-on, simple to use integrated security to protect their devices – and their livelihoods – from increasing and evolving threats, and through the extension of this partnership, McAfee is providing that protection to Samsung users.

McAfee+LiveSafe is purpose-built to deliver personal protection from the latest threats and peace of mind to consumers. With McAfee LiveSafe, Samsung device owners will not only benefit from award-winning antivirus and device protection across their computers and smart phones but will also have parental controls, device optimization tools, password and privacy protections, as well as other security features.

“At Samsung, we are focused on connecting people – to their families, friends, workplaces and educators, and enriching their digital lives,” said Mincheol Lee, Corporate Vice President and Head of New Computing Business Group at Samsung Electronics. “We partner with McAfee because of the company’s leadership in personal protection for consumers and history of safeguarding people beyond the device.”

Samsung PC users can enjoy 30-day free trial and after the trial period, will have access to offers on McAfee security solutions.

For more information about McAfee’s holistic consumer security solutions please visit http%3A%2F%2Fmcafee.com%2F.

Additional Resources

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcafee.com%2Fconsumer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005024/en/

