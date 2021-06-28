Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition

PR Newswire
OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021
OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.
4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual
Date: 29 June 2021
Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)
Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CET
Title: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: [email protected]
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]
IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777
