Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between Azelio and MMR Constructors (MMR) with the intention to develop projects combining Azelio's long-duration energy storage, TES.POD®, with solar PV to supply customer with renewable energy around-the-clock. The collaboration aims at an installed capacity of 250 MWh of Azelio's TES.POD® by 2027, starting with a small scale installation in 2022.

MMR is an industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services, based in the US and with a global footprint of projects completed in 36 countries. In support of expanding its business offering in North America, a collaboration is initiated with Azelio as a system integrator in energy projects using Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, coupled with solar PV.

Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, stores renewable energy in recycled aluminum. The energy is dispatched on demand from the storage to a Stirling engine, supplying electricity and heat with zero emission during night and at times during the day when direct production is not sufficient.

"We are proud to initiate a collaboration with a leading industrial player as MMR. Our TES.POD can add a lot of value in the renewable transition and with MMR's experience and broad know-how, we look forward to further develop our collaboration", says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For further information, contact

Jonas Eklind – CEO
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46 709 40 35 80

Ralf Wiesenberg - VP Business Development
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +34 699 30 86 36

About Azelio

Azelio specializes in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90 percent. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approx. 170 employees with headquarters in Gothenburg, production in Uddevalla (Sweden) and development centers in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as presence in Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate (Morocco). Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, [email protected]. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com

About MMR

MMR is the industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services. Under the leadership of President and CEO James "Pepper" Rutland, MMR continues to grow both regionally and nationally with over 30 branch offices throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Guyana and Panamá. For more information on MMR or to inquire about services offered, please visit our brochure, website or call 1-800-880-5090. Like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-initiates-collaboration-with-us-based-mmr-constructors-for-joint-energy-storage-projects,c3374753

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO25532&sd=2021-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azelio-initiates-collaboration-with-us-based-mmr-constructors-for-joint-energy-storage-projects-301320791.html

SOURCE Azelio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO25532&Transmission_Id=202106280233PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO25532&DateId=20210628
