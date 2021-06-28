PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, it was decided that the dividend of SEK 1.60 would be paid out four times with SEK 0.40 per share. The first payment was distributed on 19 May 2021. The second payment will be paid on July 12, 2021.

For future distributions, the following applies:

PAID DIVIDEND 1 11 May 2021 14 May 2021 19 May 2021 0.4 UPCOMING DIVIDEND 2 5 July 2021 7 July 2021 12 July 2021 0.4 3 5 October 2021 7 October 2021 12 October 2021 0.4 4 4 January 2022 7 January 2022 12 January 2022 0.4

The total number of shares in LeoVegas is 101,652,970 and the number of outstanding shares adjusted for share buy backs is 99,015,777.

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:



LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo, and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

Contact:

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-quarterly-dividend,c3374749

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3374749/1437224.pdf LeoVegas quarterly dividend

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leovegas-quarterly-dividend-leovegas-mobile-gaming-group-301320794.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group