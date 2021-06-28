CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders.

Between 8 March and 24 June 2021, 5.8 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.03% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to $2.3 billion since its commencement in May 2018. Further share buybacks are under active consideration.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

