SunHydrogen Launches New Website, Gives Viewers a Closer Look at its Nanoparticle Hydrogen Generation Technology

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. ( HYSR, Financial), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the launch of its new website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

The site provides viewers with an in-depth look at the company’s nanoparticle-based green hydrogen technology, the global hydrogen market and more. It also includes an Investor FAQ page and a General FAQ page that together answer many common questions for longtime investors and first-time viewers alike. The company partnered with Creative Services Agency Oniracom to bring the site to life.

“This website is a crucial first step toward bolstering our online presence,” said Odessa Stork, Director of Communications at SunHydrogen, Inc. “We’ve created something that we hope will resonate to all viewers, regardless of their level of familiarity with our technology. I look forward to building on this success over the summer with new content across all of our social media platforms.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

