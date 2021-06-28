Logo
XPO Logistics Joins LGBTQ+ Employees and Allies in Celebrating Global Pride Month

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

GREENWICH, Conn., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, is continuing to expand its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by sponsoring causes important to its LGBTQ+ employees and allies in North America and Europe.

XPO sponsors LGBTQ+ events that reflect the geographic diversity of its operations, as well as the individualism of its team members. The company, which sponsors the New York City Pride March each year, has extended its support to the Mid-South Pride Fest in Memphis, the Tri-State LGBTQ+ Unity Summit in the Northeast, the Lesbians Who Tech Virtual Summit, the Birmingham Pride Festival in the UK and other events from Michigan to Oregon to Georgia.

Karlis Kirsis, European chief legal officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Human potential is unleashed when we feel like we belong. It takes commitment at the cultural level to create a sense of belonging in a company of our size, and XPO constantly reinforces the idea that inclusivity allows everyone to thrive.” Kirsis serves as the executive sponsor for the company’s Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ Employees and Allies, which fosters engagement in the areas of training and education.

In addition to supporting events that celebrate diversity, XPO is a corporate sponsor of PFLAG, the largest US organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents, families and allies, and is a LGBTQ+-friendly employer. Following its success in recruiting from within the LGBTQ+ community, the company is applying its best practices to other areas of diversity hiring, development and promotion.

Interested applicants can search jobs on XPO’s Career Site.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPO’s customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
[email protected]

