

Publication of Circular to Amryt Shareholders in relation to the acquisition of Chiasma, Inc., and posting of Annual Report and Notices of General Meetings

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, 28 June 2021, Amryt ( AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases (the “Company” or “Amryt”), is pleased to announce that:

further to the Company's announcement on 5 May 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. (“ Chiasma ” and the proposed acquisition being the “ Transaction ”), a circular (the “ Circular ”) containing notice of a general meeting to be held at the Company’s headquarters at 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4, Ireland at 2 :00 p . m . on 28 July 2021 , (the “ Transaction General Meeting ”) concerning the Transaction has been posted to the Company’s shareholders; and





Copies of the Circular and the Company’s annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, and the notice for each of the General Meetings, when posted, will also be available on the Company's website, www.amrytpharma.com

The Company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in respect of COVID-19. The health and welfare of our shareholders and colleagues is our priority in making arrangements for the General Meetings. Given the UK and Irish Governments’ ongoing guidance on social distancing, non-essential travel and public gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic which we believe would significantly impact the ability of our shareholders to attend the General Meetings, and in the interests of maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our shareholders and colleagues, as well as the public in general, it is currently intended that the General Meetings will be closed meetings and that it will not be possible for our shareholders to attend the General Meetings.

The General Meetings will take place at the times, date and venue stated above but it is currently intended that the General Meetings will only be attended by the minimum number of persons legally required to attend in order for the meeting to be quorate (which will be facilitated by the attendance of certain Directors and/or the Company Secretary). The Directors have decided to hold the General Meetings at the Company’s headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, to enable such persons to be present and provide for a quorum. Any other shareholder who attempts to attend in person will currently be refused entry. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of each General Meeting by appointing the Chairman of the relevant General Meeting as their proxy. This means that the Chairman of the relevant General Meeting will be able to vote on their behalf, and in accordance with their instructions, at such General Meeting.

The Circular provides important information about Amryt, Chiasma and the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2021 and is subject to the receipt of approvals from the shareholders and stockholders of Amryt and Chiasma, respectively. The Transaction has been approved and recommended by the boards of directors of both Amryt and Chiasma and is endorsed and supported by voting agreements with lead security holders of both businesses – Athyrium Capital Management, LP, Highbridge Capital Management and MPM Capital.

Under the terms of the Transaction, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the Transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“Amryt ADSs”), each representing the right to receive five Amryt ordinary shares. Based on the reference price of Amryt ADSs as of the time of final determination of the exchange ratio of $12.95 on Nasdaq on May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, the implied per share value of Chiasma common stock was approximately $5.13 per share or $339.2 million in total equity value, assuming the treasury stock method. The enterprise value as of May 4, 2021, the last full trading day before the public announcement of the proposed transaction, implied by the proposed transaction was approximately $268.9 million. The enterprise value implied by the Transaction is calculated incorporating Chiasma’s publicly stated debt and debt like items and less Chiasma’s cash, in each case as of the last publicly reported March 31, 2021 balance sheet date.

Using the treasury stock method for share options, warrants and restricted stock units, Amryt holders prior to the close of the Transaction will own approximately 60% of the combined company post-closing and Chiasma holders prior to the close of the Transaction will own approximately 40% of the combined company post-closing, assuming Amryt’s outstanding convertible debentures are not converted.

The Transaction leverages Amryt’s proven commercial execution ability, global infrastructure and successful integration capabilities to accelerate MYCAPSSA® launch in the US and international markets, maximize value from MYCAPSSA® and further develop life-cycle management opportunities. Amryt expects the Transaction to accelerate and diversify Amryt’s growing revenues and deliver estimated annual cost synergies of approximately $50 million. The Transaction will create a leading rare and orphan disease company with significant scale, an attractive mix of established cash-flow generating and long-term growth products and a diversified development pipeline.

There can be no guarantee that the outstanding conditions to which the Transaction remains subject will be satisfied. If the Transaction Resolutions (as defined in the Circular) are not approved or any other condition is not satisfied the Transaction may not complete.

Telephone Facility - To support engagement with our shareholders in these exceptional circumstances, a telephone facility will be provided to allow shareholders to listen to the business of the General Meetings. If you wish to listen live to the proceedings of the General Meetings, you will be able to do so by dialling the following relevant number at the commencement time of the meeting:

Passcode: 6597393

US: +1 646 787 1226

UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5709

Ireland: +353 (0) 1 506 0626

Any such shareholder participation via the telephone facility will not constitute formal attendance at the General Meetings. Shareholders using the telephone facility should also submit their Form of Proxy by the relevant deadline in advance of the General Meetings, as Shareholders will not be able to vote using the telephone facility.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept®/ Myalepta®) and lomitapide (Juxtapid®/ Lojuxta®).

Myalept®/Myalepta® (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept®) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta®) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.

Juxtapid®/Lojuxta® (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid®) and in the EU, Israel and Brazil (under the trade name Lojuxta®). For additional information, please follow this link.

Amryt's lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10 (Filsuvez®) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. Filsuvez® has been selected as the brand name for Oleogel-S10. The product does not currently have regulatory approval to treat EB. In June 2021, Amryt received confirmation from the FDA that its NDA for Oleogel-S10 had been accepted and granted priority review.

Amryt’s pre-clinical gene therapy platform, AP103, offers a potential treatment for patients with Dystrophic EB, and is also potentially relevant to other genetic disorders.

For more information on Amryt, including products, please visit www.amrytpharma.com.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA® for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA®, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA®, TPE® and Chiasma® are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Advisors to Amryt

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal advisor to Amryt in connection with the Transaction. Shore Capital is acting as NOMAD and Joint Broker to Amryt.

Advisors to Chiasma

Torreya Capital LLC is serving as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to Chiasma in connection with the Transaction. Duff & Phelps provided a fairness opinion to Chiasma’s Board of Directors in connection with the Transaction.

