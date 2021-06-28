ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Announces Application for Continued Public Quoting on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Announces Application for Continued Public Quoting on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular") (OTC: IMUC), today announced that the Company has taken steps to comply with amended Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities and Exchange Act which will be applicable in September 2021. The amended Rule requires issuers that trade on the Over-the-Counter Link® Alternative Trading System or OTC Link ATS trading platform to make current information about the issuer publicly available. In advance of the deadline of June 30, 2021, ImmunoCellular has submitted an application and made payment to the OTC to comply with the amended Rule. By the September 2021 compliance deadline, the Company intends to submit unaudited, internally prepared financial statements to satisfy compliance requirements. If the Company does not comply with these new requirements, its shares of common stock will no longer be eligible for public quoting.

IMMUNOCELLULAR_THERAPEUTICS_LOGO.jpg

More information about the amended Rule 15c2-11 can be found here: https://blog.otcmarkets.com/2021/01/26/transforming-the-otc-markets/

Forward-Looking Statements for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ImmunoCellular's intentions and current expectations concerning compliance with amended Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the approval of ImmunoCellular's application to the OTC and submission of unaudited financial statements. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent ImmunoCellular's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing ImmunoCellular's views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, ImmunoCellular undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.
Jane Green
(267) 457-3734 direct
(415) 652-4819 mobile
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA24365&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunocellular-therapeutics-announces-application-for-continued-public-quoting-on-the-over-the-counter-otc-market-301320446.html

SOURCE ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24365&Transmission_Id=202106280600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24365&DateId=20210628
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment