SDV Solutions enters agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to deliver TPM solutions to Federal Government

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 28, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDV Solutions, Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business delivering IT support for Federal Agencies, announced today it has entered into an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Under this agreement, SYNNEX will provide its resellers with SDV Solutions' third party multi-vendor (TPM) support and hardware maintenance tailored to fit any Federal Government agency's requirements.

SDV_Logo.jpg

Since 2004, SDV Solutions has provided client-centric solutions to Federal Government agencies. With a team of highly trained professionals across the globe, SDV Solutions has proven past performance working on top government contracts.

"We have a longstanding relationship with SDV, beginning when they were a VAR, and know first-hand their dedication to the Federal Government and commitment to providing reliable maintenance and support," said Ed Somers, Vice President, Public Sector and Vertical Markets, SYNNEX. "SDV's skilled customer service technicians and clearance capabilities are a great complement to GOVSolv's expansive suite of technology solutions and services, and we look forward to offering their services to our partners."

"SDV provides best-in-industry third party maintenance support with certified, security-cleared employees," said Mike McMahan, President and CEO at SDV Solutions. "Our Help Desk Call Center, and our technicians are some of the most highly experienced in the industry. SDV Solutions also has the capability to provide CONUS and OCONUS support and services with cleared technicians strategically positioned in the U.S. and around the world. With SYNNEX, we'll achieve broader penetration of our cost-saving services within the Federal Government. This partnership just makes sense."

About SDV Solutions

SDV Solutions, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has provided client-centric solutions to Federal Government agencies since 2004. They are a multi-OEM, independent third-party services provider and the only Certified SDVOSB company in the nation that maintains the highest certification from CompTia.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, AsiaPacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, GOVSolv, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: SDV Solutions, SDV Sales team, 757-903-2068, [email protected]; SYNNEX GOVSolv solutions, 800-456-4822, [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL22455&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdv-solutions-enters-agreement-with-synnex-corporation-to-deliver-tpm-solutions-to-federal-government-301319781.html

SOURCE SDV Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL22455&Transmission_Id=202106280601PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL22455&DateId=20210628
