Policy Change Allows Approval For Medicare Patients Living With Diabetes To Use Both Afrezza® And Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Beginning July 18

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Policy Change Allows Approval For Medicare Patients Living With Diabetes To Use Both Afrezza® And Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Beginning July 18

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Restriction of choosing between the two diabetes tools lifted for Medicare patients

PR Newswire

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 28, 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) appreciates the recent efforts of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Medicare Administration Contractors (MACs) to implement a policy change to the Local Coverage Determination (LCD) L33822, allowing the approval to Medicare patients living with diabetes to select both Afrezza® and Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs). Effective July 18, the criteria change lifts the restriction on patients of having to choose between the two diabetes tools.

Mannkind_Avatar_Logo.jpg

"Prior to this change, Medicare denials were occurring for patients using CGMs and inhaled insulin as an alternative to injected mealtime insulin," explained Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. "MannKind is committed to providing convenience for patients, and believes that patients should have the choice to use any of today's tools to help manage their diabetes."

MannKind requested that the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) MACs reconsider the existing language in the LCD: Glucose Monitors (L33822) to include use of inhaled insulin. Previously, the criteria defined patients as taking insulin either with multiple daily injections or an insulin pump. The amended definition now includes a patient that takes insulin with inhalation as an alternative.

"This is a win-win for Medicare patients and providers that serve those patients," said Stella Ilyayeva, MD, FACE, an Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism specialist. "In 2020, almost 2/3 of T1D Afrezza patients were utilizing a CGM concomitantly. I anticipate this change will open up more doors for the population of Afrezza users."

About Afrezza®
Available by prescription, Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is an ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information about Afrezza, please visit afrezza.com.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra-rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements in this report that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intend," "will," "targeted," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: providing convenience to patients and opening more doors for Afrezza users. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks that Afrezza may not become widely accepted by physicians, patients, third-party payers and the healthcare community, and risks that third-party payers may not cover Afrezza. These and other risks are detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in MannKind's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.

AFREZZA is a registered trademark of MannKind Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=LA24634&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policy-change-allows-approval-for-medicare-patients-living-with-diabetes-to-use-both-afrezza-and-continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-beginning-july-18-301320512.html

SOURCE MannKind Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24634&Transmission_Id=202106280615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24634&DateId=20210628
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment