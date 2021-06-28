Logo
5G Service Now Reaches 1,662 Cities Worldwide, New VIAVI Report Reveals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

VIAVI to participate in 5G demonstrations at MWC Barcelona and O-RAN ALLIANCE

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today released new research demonstrating the accelerating pace at which 5G is growing, with coverage extending to an additional four countries and 301 cities worldwide since the beginning of this year. The new total — 1,662 cities across 65 countries — represents an increase of more than 20 percent during 2021 to date, according to the latest edition of the VIAVI report "The State of 5G" now in its fifth year.

VIAVI_State_of_5G_Infographic.jpg

The top three countries that have the most cities with 5G coverage are China at 376, the United States at 284, and the Philippines with 95, overtaking South Korea which is now in fourth position with 85 cities. The APAC region remains in the lead with 641 cities, closely followed by EMEA at 623. The Americas region lags behind at 398 cities.

With the launch of commercial 5G services in four additional countries — Cyprus, Peru, Russia and Uzbekistan — well over a third of the world's countries now have at least one live 5G network. However, the quality and speed of connectivity can vary significantly from region to region depending on available spectrum.

"Although we are seeing a significant jump in the number of networks being rolled out, not all 5G technologies are created equal," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "Networks operating in lower, mid and upper band frequencies perform very differently in terms of reach and throughput, increasing the importance of network assurance and optimization to consistently fulfill the promise of 5G."

The latest edition of The State of 5G report is available here. The data was compiled from publicly available sources for information purposes only, as part of the VIAVI practice of tracking trends to enable cutting-edge technology development that allows communications service providers to command the 5G network.

This week during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, VIAVI is contributing to a demonstration of eMBB end-to-end testing with Rohde & Schwarz (Hall 3, Stand 3K30). VIAVI also will participate in a live panel discussion during the O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Summit on June 29 to discuss the latest industry updates on the progress of O-RAN, and will showcase new virtual demos related to near-real-time RIC testing and deployment of an O-CU tester on edge infrastructure in the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

Viavi_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF25357&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-service-now-reaches-1-662-cities-worldwide-new-viavi-report-reveals-301320700.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF25357&Transmission_Id=202106280630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF25357&DateId=20210628
