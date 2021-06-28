Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat on June 30, 2021

PR Newswire

CARMIEL, Israel, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX) (TASE:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer along with Eyal Rubin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion hosted by Zacks Investment Research's John Vandermosten.

The event will be held virtually on the Zoom platform, and management invites investors to participate via the webcast and conference details below:

Webcast Details:

Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/2T5C6sp

Conference ID: 861 1349 0096

Conference Call Details:

New York: +1 646 558 8656

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Conference ID: 861 1349 0096

Local dial-in numbers for other locations: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdf9JTByF4

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay will be available for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human a-Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of refractory gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa, and with SarcoMed USA, Inc. for the worldwide development and commercialization of PRX–110 for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery.

Investor Contact

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

646-627-8390

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-on-june-30-2021-301320837.html

SOURCE Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.