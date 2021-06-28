KBR Awarded FCC Technology Contract by Raízen Argentina

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Raízen Argentina for modernizing the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at its Buenos Aires Refinery.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a basic engineering package for the FCC New Configuration Project. KBR will offer its industry-leading reaction and catalyst regeneration technologies that will enable Raízen to achieve higher unit profitability, enhanced on-stream availability and a lower carbon footprint.

"We are proud to be a part of Raízen's FCC project to modernize the unit," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This project demonstrates KBR's commitment to deliver differentiated technologies that help our clients to meet their performance objectives."

"We trust KBR will deliver a state-of-the-art and more environmentally friendly modernization of our FCC unit" said Julio Ramos, Projects Director, Raízen Argentina.

As a pioneer in FCC technologies, KBR developed the world's first commercial FCC unit in 1942, licensed the world's first Resid FCC process in 1961 and has executed over 200 FCC grassroots and revamp projects globally since 1985. In addition to helping refiners achieve optimum product yields and environmental benefits, KBR's FCC-based processes and proprietary catalysts provide innovative solutions to integrate refineries and petrochemical plants to maximize operational flexibility and margins.

About Raízen Argentina

Raízen Argentina was created in October 2018 from the acquisition, by Raízen, of Shell Argentina's Downstream business. Its shareholders are 50/50 Shell and the Cosan Group from Brazil. Among its assets are the Buenos Aires Refinery, located in Dock Sud, the lubricants productive unit in Barracas neighborhood, more than 785 gas stations distributed throughout, the maritime fuel businesses, aviation fuels, asphalt, chemicals, as well as the activities supply and distribution. Through a brand license agreement, Raízen uses the Shell brand, which allows customers to continue accessing to the highest quality products and services that have characterized the brand in more than 100 years of history in Argentina.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statement

