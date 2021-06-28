Logo
Tattooed Chef Will "Ink Your Greens" in Celebration of National Tattoo Day

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Plant Based Food Brand is Offering Lucky Fans in Los Angeles and New York City the Chance to Win Free Veggie-Inspired Tattoos on July 17

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), the plant based food brand without the prep, launches its Ink Your Greens campaign to celebrate the perfect pairing of tattoos and plant-based eats, by giving away free ink on National Tattoo Day - Saturday, July 17 - in New York City and Los Angeles.

Paying homage to founder Sarah Galletti’s artistic roots - and her tattoos, from which the brand derives its name - Tattooed Chef will be hosting a sweepstakes during the month of July to give lucky winners the chance to choose from a selection of custom, veggie-inspired designs and be inked by a prominent NYC or LA-based artist.

“We’re all about making plant-based eating more accessible.” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the ‘Tattooed Chef.’ “As someone who believes that tattoos can be a meaningful, personal way to show off what you love - why not offer up the chance for others to wear their own passions for veggies on their sleeve?”

From July 8th through July 11th, participants 18+ can enter for a chance to win via a simple form on the brand’s website, at TattooedChef.com/InkYourGreens. Eligible winners will be notified on July 13th to schedule their appointment with one of the tattoo artists on Saturday July 17.

“We’ve been fortunate over the last year to expand our retail footprint and make even more delicious, plant based foods for Tattooed Chef fans to enjoy. Our continued growth is a result of the many veggie lovers out there who welcome us into their homes meal after meal, and we’re so appreciative of their support. We’re ecstatic to launch Ink Your Greens to have some fun with our Tattooed Chef family and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished together,” said Galletti.

Tattooed Chef products are available nationwide throughout the United States, including top retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, Stop & Shop, Target and Whole Foods.

For more information, and terms and conditions on Tattooed Chef’s initiative, please visit: TattooedChef.com/InkYourGreens, and you can find more information on products or locations near you at www.tattooedchef.com. Foodies are encouraged to join the conversation by following @TattooedCheffoods on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and tagging #InkYourGreens.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void outside CA, NY & where prohibited. The Ink Your Greens Sweepstakes is Sponsored by Tattooed Chef. Open to legal U.S. residents, residing in CA & NY, 18 years of age or older. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET 7/8/21; ends 11:59 p.m. ET 7/11/21. For Official Rules additional eligibility, restrictions, prize descriptions/ARVs and complete details, visit TattooedChef.com/InkYourGreens

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Catherine McNally
[email protected]

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MTExMyM0MjcxMjIxIzIyMDEwNjA=
e9994a1d-02d8-48ee-8660-df8bc676ed78

