LAURA ALBER NAMED TO BARRON'S TOP CEO LIST 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LAURA ALBER NAMED TO BARRON'S TOP CEO LIST 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today shared the news of President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Alber’s inclusion on the Barron’s Top CEO List 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005241/en/

Laura_Alber_WSI_CEO_Headshot.jpg

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Alber (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s list focused on leaders who according to Barron’s, “met the challenge of COVID head on and positioned their companies to thrive well into the future.” Barron’s praised Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for navigating the pandemic with, “the right products and a robust e-commerce operation” under Alber’s leadership as well as the company’s commitments to gender equity and the environment highlighting a recent announcement of carbon neutrality for its operations by 2025.

The Barron’s Top CEOs 2021 list appears on the cover of the June 28, 2021 issue and includes the following top performing executives and organizations (in alphabetical order):

  • Laura J. Alber, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
  • Craig Arnold, Eaton
  • Stéphane Bancel, Moderna
  • Mary Barra, General Motors
  • Albert Bourla, Pfizer
  • Tim Cook, Apple
  • H. Lawrence Culp Jr., General Electric
  • Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase
  • Marvin Ellison, Lowe's
  • Larry Fink, BlackRock
  • Henry Fernandez, MSCI
  • Adena Friedman, Nasdaq
  • Tricia Griffith, Progressive
  • Reed Hastings, Netflix
  • Jensen Huang, Nvidia
  • Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac
  • Craig Jelinek, Costco Wholesale
  • Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber Technologies
  • Tobias Lütke, Shopify
  • C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart
  • Brian Moynihan, Bank of America
  • Elon Musk, Tesla
  • Satya Nadella, Microsoft
  • Brian Niccol, Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • James L. Robo, NextEra Energy
  • Dan Schulman, PayPal
  • Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices
  • Michael Wirth, Chevron
  • Eric Yuan, Zoom Video Communications
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

Click+here for the full article and for additional information about this year’s Barron’s Top CEO list.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F

WSM-PR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005241r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005241/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment