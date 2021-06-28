Ventas to Acquire New Senior Investment Group in All Equity $2.3 Billion Transaction

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas”) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) (“New Senior”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ventas will acquire New Senior in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including $1.5 billion of New Senior debt.

New Senior has a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of 103 private pay senior living communities, including 102 independent living communities, totaling 12,404 units and located across 36 states in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. Based on the closing price of Ventas common stock on June 25, 2021, this represents approximately $9.10 per New Senior share, a 31% equity premium based on New Senior’s 30-day trading average, and a 10% premium on New Senior’s total enterprise value.

The Transaction valuation is expected to represent approximately a 6% capitalization rate on expected New Senior 2022 Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and is expected to be approximately $0.09 to $0.11 accretive to Ventas’s normalized funds from operations per share on a full year basis.

“Building on the strong momentum we are experiencing in our business, we are delighted to announce this strategic and accretive acquisition with New Senior that expands Ventas’s position in senior housing at an important inflection point in the cycle as the senior housing industry rebounds,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

“The transaction provides Ventas shareholders with an attractive valuation and accretion, and further positions us to win the recovery. It continues Ventas’s longstanding track record of capital allocation excellence, builds on our deep experience with the independent living product and leading operators Atria and Holiday, and is a testament to the continued dedication and expertise of our outstanding team.”

J. Justin Hutchens, Ventas’s EVP, Senior Housing, added, “I am excited to include the New Senior assets in our portfolio. These independent living communities represent a strong fit with our existing portfolio, as we enhance our senior housing business to capture upside from the industry recovery.”

“New Senior’s independent living communities are located in advantaged markets, enjoy positive supply demand fundamentals, appeal to a large and growing middle market senior demographic, have demonstrated superior financial performance and are rapidly growing occupancy and leads.”

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Ventas, which provides immediate, full and fair value to our shareholders,” said Susan L. Givens, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Senior. “It was a pleasure to work with the focused and knowledgeable Ventas team. Our Board and management team have concluded that combining with Ventas will provide all of our stakeholders the opportunity to benefit from the upside potential of a combined company that has enhanced size, scale, relationships and financial strength.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Transaction

Enhances Ventas’s senior housing position at a cyclical inflection point in advance of the expected powerful senior housing industry recovery The Transaction significantly expands Ventas’s participation in the robust senior housing recovery through its Senior Housing Operating (“SHOP”) portfolio. With resilient demand from a rapidly growing population of seniors, new construction at cyclical lows, and the trough of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, independent living senior housing is poised for exciting growth. The accelerating 80+ population is expected to grow by over 2 million individuals through 2025 and is expected to increase from 13 million in 2020 to nearly 20 million by 2030. Senior housing new construction trends are favorable, with new construction starts at the lowest level since 2011.



Adds a superior quality, high performing portfolio to Ventas that is well located in advantaged markets New Senior has driven strong historic performance. In the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery, the portfolio has seen positive trends with leads and move-ins in the second quarter accelerating through June and expected to exceed the comparable pre-pandemic period in 2019. New Senior “same-store” occupancy gains have accelerated in June and the 2Q21 “spot to spot” occupancy change is expected to be toward the high-end of the 2Q21 guidance range of +120bps to +150bps sequentially. New Senior’s communities are located in highly attractive sub-markets with compelling metrics, including advantaged median home values exceeding $300,000, median incomes exceeding $70,000, proximity to premier retail locations and limited deliveries of new supply expected in the next few years. The wealth metrics in these submarkets makes the communities’ price point highly affordable and accessible. The New Senior portfolio comprises well invested, purpose-built properties with attractive physical characteristics, including large, well-designed floorplans appealing to the independent living demographic. It has limited near term capital expenditure needs but provides opportunity for select investment in revenue enhancing projects. The New Senior portfolio has highly favorable operating margins approximating 40% pre-pandemic that benefit from the independent living staffing model with minimal need for care and a resident length of stay of approximately three years.



Expands Ventas’s exposure to independent living in the United States, catering to a large and growing middle market Demographic and new supply trends in independent living support strong and accelerating positive net absorption over the intermediate term. Complementary to Ventas’s high end major market senior housing portfolio, independent living expands the addressable market by appealing to the large and growing middle income senior population, which is expected to grow by 82% to 14 million by 2029, at which time the segment is expected to represent 43% of all seniors.



Builds on Ventas’s Existing Relationships with Leading Operators; Adds New Operators 65 independent living communities under terminable management contracts with longstanding Ventas manager Holiday Retirement (“Holiday”). 21 independent living communities under long term management contracts with longstanding Ventas leading operator Atria Senior Living (“Atria”). 16 independent living communities under management contracts with other senior housing managers including Grace Management, Merrill Gardens Senior Living, Hawthorn Senior Living and Watermark Retirement Communities. Ventas holds a 34% ownership stake in Atria, and Atria and Holiday recently agreed to combine as one entity. This Transaction will enable Ventas to benefit from the scale, technology, team and operating capabilities of both companies.



Attractive Valuation & Financial Returns The Transaction valuation is expected to represent approximately a 6% capitalization rate on expected New Senior 2022 NOI; and approximately an 8% capitalization rate on estimated New Senior NOI over time, incorporating the attractive medium-term supply demand fundamentals in independent living. The acquisition price implies a 20% to 30% discount to estimated replacement cost on a per unit basis. Ventas expects to realize between $16 to $18 million in annualized corporate G&A synergies commencing in 2022. The Transaction price represents a multiple of <12 times estimated 2022 New Senior normalized FFO per share including full synergies. Ventas expects to make revenue generating capital investments for additional value add opportunities in select communities and markets. Ventas expects to assume certain existing New Senior mortgage debt and fund the repayment of any debt not assumed through other capital sources.



Pro Forma Portfolio Composition

The Transaction increases Ventas’s exposure to the powerful recovery in Senior Housing. Pro forma for the Transaction:

Ventas’s total Senior Housing portfolio concentration will increase from 44% to 48% of first quarter 2021 annualized adjusted NOI. Ventas’s SHOP portfolio mix will increase from 26% to 31%.

Ventas’s SHOP portfolio independent living unit mix will increase from 48% to 58%.

SHOP portfolio NOI generated in the United States will increase from 61% to 69%.

Approvals, Timing and Dividends

The Transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the common shareholders of New Senior. The Companies have agreed to synchronize the record and payment dates for their dividends, which are expected to remain at their current levels prior to the closing of the Transaction, subject to approval of their respective Boards of Directors, on the dates typically used by Ventas.

The Board of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the Transaction.

Advisors

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to Ventas. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal advisor to New Senior.

Investor Presentation

A presentation detailing the Transaction and providing a business update is posted to the Events & Presentations section of Ventas’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of March 31, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.

About New Senior

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

