PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q2 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store and e-commerce lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look revolving credit solutions, is scheduled to release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, prior to market open.

The company has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. To access the live webcast, visit the company’s investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.progholdings.com%2F. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.

The webcast will be archived for playback on the company’s investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.progholdings.com%2F, following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

%3Ci%3EPROG+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fi%3E. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to credit challenged consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of in-store, e-commerce, and app-based point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, and Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. Progressive Leasing has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other large-ticket products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. Vive Financial offers consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending products a variety of second-look, revolving credit products originated through federally insured banks, including private label and Vive-branded credit cards. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found on their websites, https%3A%2F%2Fprogleasing.com and https%3A%2F%2Fvivecard.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005165r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005165/en/

