Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 42 National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards, More Than Any Other News Organization in the Region

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce its television stations WJLA/ABC 7(Washington, DC) and WBFF/FOX 45 (Baltimore, MD) were honored with a total of 42 Emmy® Awards, more than any other news organizations in the region, by the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

WJLA received a total of 24 Emmy Awards, more than any other in the region, including the coveted Regional Emmy Award for Overall Excellence in Television Broadcasting. This is the third consecutive year WJLA has been recognized as the top broadcast news organization with honors for Overall Excellence. WBFFreceived 18 Emmy Awards, more than any other Baltimore television station.

The 63rd annual National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards honored outstanding achievement in the television industry in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia at a virtual ceremony held on June 26.

“Sinclair’s commitment to journalistic excellence and telling stories that matter continue to set us apart and reinforce our resolution to give a voice to the voiceless and create meaningful change in our communities,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News. “These honors signify the respect of our journalistic peers, and we are extremely proud to have the hard work and dedication of our newsrooms acknowledged, especially during this challenging year.”

WJLA was recognized with 24 Emmy Awards, including the highest honor, Overall Excellence, and Best Morning Newscast, Large Market. NATAS also honored WJLA’s on-air talent, with Michelle Marsh named Best Anchor and Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly named Best Weather Anchor, with an additional award for technical achievement. Chief Political Reporter Scott Thuman was honored for his political coverage, Victoria Sanchez was honored for her medical reporting and Jay Korff was recognized with eight awards for his work reporting, writing, and producing.

WBFF received the second highest number of Emmy Awards, with a total of 18, more than any other station in Baltimore. WBFF’s investigative units, Project+Baltimore was honored with seven of those awards and Operation Crime and Justice honored with three. These single topic investigative initiatives reinforce Sinclair’s relentless commitment to exposing systemic problems in the education and judicial systems, with the goal of helping to change people’s lives by giving them a voice.

Since its creation in 2017, Project Baltimore’s investigative work has been recognized with dozens of honors, including three National Headliner Awards, the SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Award, a National Press Photographers Association First Place award, and the prestigious IRE Award, which recognizes outstanding investigative reporting from newsrooms across the globe, won in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Project Baltimore has won 21 Regional Emmy Awards, four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and three Associated Press Awards.

The full list of National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Award winners can be viewed at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.

Across the country, Sinclair newsrooms are consistently recognized for excellence in broadcast television and have been nominated for more than 200 Regional Emmy Awards in 2021, winning a total of 57 Emmy Awards to-date.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005479/en/

