Keep Your Phone Safe: Metro by T-Mobile Intros BYOD Protection

Your phone has kept you connected throughout the pandemic, now it’s time to keep it protected. Today, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that customers who bring their own device can now purchase protection for their eligible phones or tablets in July. You heard that right – customers can get device protection even if they did not initially purchase their device from Metro by T-Mobile.

From July 1-31, both existing Metro by T-Mobile Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) customers and those with Metro devices who did not enroll in device protection at the time of activation can get device protection in Metro stores. They can choose from more protection options than ever before, including Metro by T-Mobile’s most comprehensive device protection plan yet: the Premium Service Bundle. And starting July 1, all customers will have up to 30 days from a device’s activation with Metro by T-Mobile to enroll in protection — giving you more time to decide what plan works best for you.

“Now that we are all out and about more, we need to protect the devices we use every day,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group. “It’s imperative that everyone has options when it comes to protecting their devices, and we want to ensure our customers stay connected to the important people in their lives, even if those phones and tablets didn’t come from Metro by T-Mobile.”

With Metro by T-Mobile’s affordable choices for BYOD insurance provided by Assurant, customers have peace of mind knowing their favorite devices will be protected, and they avoid the hassle of paying for a new device if something goes wrong.

The new BYOD Premium Service Bundle (for handsets only) offers device protection and McAfee Mobile Security as well as Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited Directory Assistance and Call Forwarding — all for $16 a month added to your Metro by T-Mobile plan cost. Or, you can get device protection and McAfee only for your phone, for an additional $12 a month to your plan cost. And for basic device protection in case of loss, theft, accidental damage and mechanical or electrical breakdown, Metro by T-Mobile’s BYOD device protection is just an extra $9 a month.

With the Premium Service Bundle, Metro by T-Mobile offers something other prepaid players are not: Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited Directory Assistance and Call Forwarding. Scam Shield is Metro by T-Mobile's comprehensive set of free protections against scams and robocalls, including Scam ID and Blocking and Enhanced Caller ID with Number Verification. But with Scam Shield Premium, customers get even more call control, including sending entire categories of unwanted robocalls directly to voicemail, creating ‘always block’ lists and getting voicemail-to-text for at-a-glance access to your voicemails. Metro by T-Mobile is protecting customers’ devices from loss, theft, accidents or mechanical breakdowns after a manufacturer’s warranty expires, as well as unwanted robocalls and scam calls.

During Metro by T-Mobile’s open enrollment limited-time offer from July 1-31, 2021, all Metro by T-Mobile customers are eligible to enroll their Metro devices or BYOD in protection after their device passes a simple visual inspection. New customers can enroll in a protection plan for their device at any Metro by T-Mobile store within 30 days of their device activation. Visit your nearest+Metro+by+T-Mobile+store to learn more.

Metro by T-Mobile Premium Handset Protection device insurance (loss, theft, accidental damage, and mechanical/electrical breakdown coverage) is underwritten by American Security Insurance Company in all states except NH where the underwriter is Standard Guaranty Insurance Company and in MT where it is American Bankers Insurance Company of FL. These companies operate under the trade name Assurant. Visual Mechanical Inspection (no major damage or cracks, no liquid damage and the device turns on completely and stays on) required. Scam Shield: Capable device required. Turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable at any time.

