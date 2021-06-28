Old Spice Unveils New "Men Have Skin Too" Campaign Depicting Skincare Inspired Grooming Products Made From Real Ingredients Offering Benefits That Partners and Family Members Secretly Crave

Old Spice understands that while men love Old Spice, women love it too, which is why the brand premiered the sequel to its award-winning “Men Have Skin Too'' campaign. In the sequel, the brand introduces new characters, including music icon Patti LaBelle, who joins the brand as its first official “Old Spice Guy Mother-in-Law,” appearing alongside returning actors Deon Cole (Black-ish, Grown-ish) and Gabrielle Dennis (Black Lady Sketch Show, The Upshaws). The timely spot tackles the tension of cohabitation and highlights new additions to the brand’s Fresher Collection, a line of anti-perspirant/deodorants, lotions and body washes with skin-care inspired benefits and ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil.

The “Men Have Skin Too” campaign features a series of ads with Cole and Dennis that showcase how small occurrences become big things, like borrowing your partner's body wash. And after more than a year of living in close quarters with extended family and partners, Old Spice understands how a bottle of Moisturize with Shea Butter body wash can run out fast with everyone reaching for it over how smooth and hydrated it makes their skin feel!

Women’s products have long been viewed as superior and are known for delivering sought-after skin benefits like superior hydration, while some men perceive men’s products lag. Old Spice’s Fresher Collection and its innovative formula for skin benefits, featuring real ingredients and fragrances, have shattered this perception. Simply put, it is so good, partners and family members crave it and prefer it over what they use today. And studies show cohabitation is blurring the lines of couple's grooming habits. A recent Old Spice survey conducted by Wakefield Research also uncovered that:

49% of women admit to having used their partner’s products in the past year

72% of men find skin benefits like moisturizing or exfoliation important when buying grooming products.

With several products in the Fresher Collection such as - Fiji Antiperspirant and Body Wash, Fiji with Coconut Hand & Body Lotion - guys no longer have to go to the women’s aisle to find grooming products that take care of his skin.

“The demand for men’s products with skincare benefits has risen tremendously and we’re committed to expanding the Fresher Collection to meet this demand to give guys products they love,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “We've also discovered that partners and family members love Old Spice and this campaign takes an over-the-top look at humorous relationship dynamics that could result in hilarious scenarios, including when you find your mother-in-law using your products too. We can all relate after the unique living situations of the past 18 months. And who is more relatable and revered as THE Patti LaBelle? As our Mother-in-Law, Ms. LaBelle brought a tremendous energy that blends perfectly with the campaign. We’re honored to have Ms. LaBelle as part of our Old Spice family.”

“Old Spice is an iconic brand that makes great smelling products. And I've always loved their commercials, so I’m thrilled to play the Mother-in-Law in the ‘Men Have Skin Too’ sequel,” says Patti LaBelle. “The men in my life have been using Old Spice for years and the products are so good, I’ve been known to use them myself from time to time.”

The campaign, which first+premiered+in+2019, quickly became a fan favorite because of its authentic depiction of a young, black couple and real-life relationship tensions that couples experience daily, including when the wife is caught sneaking her husband’s Old Spice body wash…and he has to remind her that “Men Have Skin Too.”

Men Have Skin Too -- The Sequel

Created by Weiden + Kennedy (Portland), the campaign launches with “Mother-in-Law,” featuring LaBelle in the title role, debuting on national television during the NBA Conference Finals and Rick and Morty on June 28. Subsequent spots will air over the coming months on national television and the Old Spice YouTube Channel, and will include more surprise celebrity cameos.

“Mother-in-Law” (:30 / :15) – Now her mom is using his Old Spice. Has she gone too far?

“Breakthrough” (:30 / :15) – Even the strongest relationships have a breaking point.

“Car Ride” (:30 / :15) – There’s a cover-up involving one of the most beloved Old Spice scents.

“Skincriminating Evidence” (:15) – Caught red handed using his Old Spice body wash.

Fans can follow the integrated campaign across social media at #MenHaveSkinToo.

Old Spice “Skin Deep” Survey

Nearly half of women (49%) have borrowed hair or body care products from their significant other in the past six months

29% of women who used their partner’s grooming products reached for the body wash

24% of women who borrowed their partner's body and hair care products did so because they're better quality or better scent!·

And the past 18 months of sharing and togetherness hasn't always made for domestic bliss: nearly 2 in 5 (39%) admit they’ve disagreed more with their significant other now than before the pandemic!

The Old Spice “Skin Deep” Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 people who are cohabitating, between June 11th and June 14th, 2021.

Old Spice Fresher Collection

Products in the Fresher Collection featuring real ingredients with real benefits, includes:

Fiji with Coconut Oil Hand & Body Lotion : This lightweight formula replenishes dry skin with 24-hour hydration moisturization and delivers amazing Fiji scent

: This lightweight formula replenishes dry skin with 24-hour hydration moisturization and delivers amazing Fiji scent Fiji with Palm Tree Antiperspirant : 48-hour sweat and odor protection

: 48-hour sweat and odor protection Fiji with Palm Tree Body Wash : The ridiculously long-lasting refreshing Fiji scent keeps you smelling like a tropical island all day long

: The ridiculously long-lasting refreshing Fiji scent keeps you smelling like a tropical island all day long Hydrate with Aloe Body Wash : A thick, lathery refreshing body wash, forged with real ingredients that will deeply hydrate the skin just after one use

: A thick, lathery refreshing body wash, forged with real ingredients that will deeply hydrate the skin just after one use Moisturize with Shea Butter Body Wash: A fruity fragrance, rounded out with sweet vanilla and amber

For more information on the full Fresher Collection lineup, visit the product page at oldspice.com/body/.

ABOUT OLD SPICE

Procter & Gamble's Old Spice is the quintessential grooming brand. With more than 80 years as an American icon, Old Spice is the authority on grooming experience and has leveraged this heritage to become the No.1 selling anti-perspirant and deodorant brand for guys in the United States. Old Spice offers a complete product portfolio for today's evolving needs, including anti-perspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays, shampoos and hair stylers. Check Old Spice out at www.oldspice.com, Facebook, Twitter (@OldSpice) and Instagram (@oldspice).

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The Old Spice “Skin Deep” Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 members of couples who are cohabitating, between June 11th and June 14th, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure reliable and accurate representation of couples who are cohabitating. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

