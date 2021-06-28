Logo
Mouth.com Launches Hot Sauce Subscription for Mouths Who Like It Hot

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Each monthly box features a range of mild to extra-searing sauces crafted by emerging small-batch U.S. producers

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mouth.com, a brand of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. ( IVFH), today announced a new hot sauce monthly subscription, highlighting unique offerings developed by emerging, small-batch U.S. producers.

“Our team has hand selected the absolute best up-and-coming small-batch hot sauce producers from around the U.S. The new Hot Sauce Every Month box expands our lineup of carefully curated monthly subscriptions, which also includes our popular Pickles Every Month and Cocktails Every Month boxes. We take tremendous pride in helping small, independent U.S. makers gain national exposure, and tell their inspiring stories. Additional monthly subscription boxes are expected to launch in the coming months that offer our consumers delicious, hard-to-find, and super unique products,” stated Nancy Kruger Cohen, Mouth Co-Founder and President.

The Hot Sauce Every Month subscription box features an eclectic variety of specialty hot sauces from around the U.S., catering to anyone looking to spice up their favorite foods. Each Hot Sauce subscription box will feature sauces ranging from mild to extra hot, tangy to smoky, classic to game changing. Some highlights include a California Reaper and Chipotle Hot Sauce from Brooklyn, New York, Habanero & Aji Amarillo Hot Sauce from San Antonio, Texas, Kelp Hot Sauce from Juneau, Alaska, Salsa Verde from Tiburon, California, and Hawaiian Chile Hot Sauce from Maui, Hawaii.

Hot Sauce Every Month is available now at Mouth.com. For more details, please visit https://www.mouth.com/collections/subscriptions.

Mouth.com subscription boxes are unique in the marketplace: the clubs highlight U.S.-based small-batch makers only, and feature products that are full-size, unlike other brands that typically send sample-sized items. Even the unboxing is an entertaining experience, sharing the stories behind the products and artisanal makers with every shipment. More information about Mouth.com’s seven monthly subscription clubs can be found at https://www.mouth.com/collections/subscriptions.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings (Ticker: IVFH): has built a leading D2C ecommerce platform with complete multi-channel, specialty food and grocery capabilities for both consumers and professional chefs. Wholly owned D2C brands on the platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit WallersteinAndrew M. Berger
Investor RelationsManaging Director
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755(216) 464-6400
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODI3MTQ2MCM0MjcxMjAzIzIwOTEyNDg=
5d471a95-7d13-426f-8d7f-bc685174b033

