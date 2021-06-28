Logo
BioSig's Signal Processing Technology for Electrophysiology To Be Featured During 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation to highlight clinical applications of the Company’s latest software for arrhythmia care

Westport, CT, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company would be presenting during 2021 Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat, due to take place virtually on July 27, 2021. The Company will present at 2 pm PT.

Mr. Olivier Chaudoir, BioSig’s Senior Director of Marketing, will demonstrate the applications of the newest software features of the Company’s PURE EP(tm) System in clinical practice. The PURE EP(tm) is a non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology.

The PURE EP(tm) latest software, released in April 2021, added valuable tools to shorten system setup time and brought a range of innovative features for advanced signal analysis. The software is being rolled out to all new and existing customers.

“Our latest software streamlines the workflow with four procedural steps (“Select,” “Setup,” “Focus,” and “Enhance”) intended to provide procedural efficiency and faster real-time cardiac signal analysis. Our innovation work is centered around physician experience, and our most advanced software to date has been designed to address some of the most pressing needs that have been communicated to us by our physician customers,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

“We look forward to presenting a selection of impactful clinical examples that demonstrate the applications of our latest software tools during this year’s Stanford Biodesign Retreat. We would like to thank Dr. Wang and the faculty for the outstanding agenda that highlights innovation in this crucial area of arrhythmia care,” added Olivier Chaudoir, Senior Director of Marketing of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

This year’s Stanford Biodesign Retreat will highlight online the latest and emerging technologies in arrhythmia therapy. The Retreat is designed to serve as an expert forum of key thought leaders and innovators to share their ideas about new and emerging technologies in arrhythmia management and diagnosis. Physicians and scientists will be asked to give brief talks about the emerging developments in their field, the key needs in cardiac arrhythmias in their area of expertise, and the likely solutions in the next five years.

To register for the Retreat, please follow the instructions on the Stanford Biodesign website.

To date, 55 physicians have completed over 950 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm) System across nine clinical sites. The PURE EP(tm) System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced a targeted commercial launch in 2020 and completed commercial sales to St. David’s HealthCare of Austin, Texas, an HCA Healthcare-owned hospital, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

One in 18 Americans suffers from cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 2050.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


1 Top 10 Things You should Know About Heart Rhythm; Scripps Health.

2 Managing Atrial Fibrillation; Lisa Eramom MA, Medical Economics Journal, February 25, 2019, Volume 96, Issue 4

Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
[email protected]
203-409-5444, x133

