Khiron Accelerates Entry into Mexico, Awarded High-THC Extract Export Quotas for Mexico by the Government of Colombia

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces regulatory and supply chain advances that accelerate Khiron's entry into the Mexican market by several months. Leveraging the Company's designation in Colombia as a National Strategic Project, Khiron Colombia SAS has received authorization to include Mexico as a destination country within its international export quota, with over 700 kg of high-THC extract now available for export to Mexico. In addition, the Company has finalized agreements for the manufacture of finished medical cannabis products in Mexico.

"Our goal is to improve the lives of 1 million patients by 2024, and Mexico remains a very important part of that plan. Thanks to our status as a National Strategic Project, Mexico is now a destination country within our international THC quota, which is expected to accelerate first sales by several months. In addition, we have secured a world class partner that will not only manufacture finished products on our behalf, but also assist with the import and export process. As we continue to advance our proven Zerenia™ clinic strategy in Mexico, we look forward to delivering our first products to patients in the coming months," comments Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director.

Mexico represents a significant market for the Company, as a top 15 global economy with a population of nearly 130 million. To date, close to 550 LatAm physicians have obtained their diploma accrediting completion of Khiron's medical education program, in partnership with Tecnologico de Monterrey, the leading university in Mexico.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

