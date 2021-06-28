ZTE rolls out third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ZTE rolls out third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Doubling access speed with dual 5G network convergence

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has rolled out its third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 at Mobile World Congress 2021.

MC8020.jpg

ZTE previously revealed one of the world's first 5G routers ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801 in 2018. The company's second-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC801A was launched in 2019, winning the prestigious iF Design Award. Currently, the 5G Indoor CPE MC801A has been available in more than 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Product Highlights:

  • Supports both 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as Sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands.
  • Enables dual-path convergence of 5G and wired broadband with the exclusive zlink Boost technology, allowing dual gigabit access.
  • Employs the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 access technology, delivering 200 percent faster access speed than that of the previous generation.
  • Adopts four-way omnidirectional high-gain antenna to provide a high-speed 5G network for up to 128 Wi-Fi users simultaneously.

To support the rapidly-growing need for live broadcasting, the third-generation ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 delivers high-quality 5G connectivity, tackles network congestion in complex scenarios, meets enterprise-level configuration requirements, and has consumer-friendly settings for easier smart home connectivity.

3.0 Super Antenna Technology

ZTE's latest 3.0 super antenna technology achieves true omnidirectional height for improved 5G signal penetration. The new super antenna technology delivers 15 percent more coverage and 20 percent faster access speed than that of the ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A.

Fast Connectivity for Complex Scenarios

With Qualcomm®'s latest enterprise-level NPU, the ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 delivers Wi-Fi 6, 4x4 MIMO, and 4KQAM at a peak speed rate of up to 5.4Gbps for up to 128 users simultaneously. It supports key Wi-Fi 6 technologies such as OFDMA, TWT, and BSS coloring, and utilizes chip-level AI computing power - effectively reducing interference and power consumption while meeting higher service-level agreements (SLAs) for concurrently connected diverse usage profiles.

zLink Boost

The advanced zLink Boost technology automatically converges wireless and wired broadband networks, doubling the upstream and downstream speeds of ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 to achieve a constant high-speed connection.

NFC One-Touch Connection

With new NFC functionality, ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 can be connected to NFC-enabled smartphones with just one touch. Connecting TVs, computers, and smart devices to the ZTE Indoor 5G CPE MC8020 can be automated without changes to Wi-Fi network settings.

Leading 5G Innovations

With 16 years of mobile internet experience, and close to 1000 patents in the field, ZTE has shipped more than 200 million mobile internet devices around the world, with shipments of its self-developed chipsets exceeding 30 million. To date, ZTE's 5G mobile internet terminal products have been commercially deployed in more than 30 countries and regions.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN25811&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-rolls-out-third-generation-5g-indoor-cpe-mc8020-301320971.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN25811&Transmission_Id=202106280922PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN25811&DateId=20210628
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment