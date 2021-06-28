First National Bank Announces New Central Mountain Regional President

PR Newswire

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced that it has appointed Anthony M. Marfisi as Regional Market Executive and President of its Central Mountain Region. Marfisi is moving into the role from his position as Regional Manager of Commercial Banking in the Bank's Pittsburgh Region.

Marfisi is responsible for markets including State College, PA, where he is based, as well as Altoona, Bedford, Hollidaysburg, Johnstown, Selinsgrove and Williamsport. He oversees the Commercial Banking function in these markets, as well as the deployment of FNB's cross-functional business model, which leverages collaboration between business units to develop client solutions and ultimately deliver a seamless customer experience.

"FNB's approach to banking is rooted in our commitment to the local communities that we serve," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Tony has achieved impressive results in his time with FNB, and combined with our experienced Central Mountain team, his leadership will be additive to our success and the value we provide to commercial and consumer banking clients in the region."

Marfisi joins FNB's experienced local management team, which includes Nicholas Gates and William Joseph, Regional Managers of Commercial Banking, who he directly oversees, as well as Aaron Whysong, Regional Banking Executive, and Gregory Winger, Regional Credit Officer. This entire team is based in the market.

With a background including nearly 40 years in financial services, Marfisi was hired by FNB in 2005. Previously, he held roles in Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Credit with National City Bank and its predecessor banks. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from La Roche University and is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Georgetown University. Marfisi is committed to community involvement, currently serving as the Chair of the Resource Development Committee and as a member of the Executive Committee for the Sarah Heinz House, and looks forward to becoming actively engaged in his new markets.

FNB's Central Mountain Region spans 14 counties in Central Pennsylvania and includes a network of more than 40 convenient branch locations.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

