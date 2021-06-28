Logo
S&P Dow Jones Indices Wins Environmental Finance's ESG Index Provider of the Year Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 28, 2021

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced that it has been named as Environmental Finance's ESG Index Provider of the Year in its annual Sustainable Investment Awards. Environmental Finance is recognized as a premier source of news, information and analysis on sustainable finance. The panel of judges cited S&P DJI's ongoing innovation in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) space and its diverse family of ESG indices and benchmarks.

"We are honored to be this year's ESG Index Provider and thankful to our clients and industry peers who have recognized our tireless efforts to strengthen market transparency, deliver timely solutions, and actionable insights through our independent ESG indices and benchmarks," said Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer at S&P DJI. "We are proud to do our part in promoting long-term sustainability as a global index provider and corporate citizen and fostering healthy and sustainable markets and societies in the years to come," he added.

S&P DJI's ESG index offerings range from core ESG equity to climate-focused indices which measure both the risks and opportunities in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Indices, such as the S&P Paris-Aligned & Climate Transition Indices and S&P Global Carbon Efficient Index Series, help clients meet their carbon reduction objectives and incorporate approaches to align investments with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

Environmental Finance's Sustainable Investment Awards is a sought-after global event that recognizes companies for their innovation, advanced initiatives, and outstanding contributions to ESG research, ratings, funds, and products.

Rounding out the top honors, S&P Global Market Intelligence, another S&P Global division, also won the ESG Data Initiative of the Year for their ESG data solutions available on its Market Intelligence platform.

For more information about S&P DJI's ESG offerings, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/ . Please visit S&P Global's website at https://www.spglobal.com/en/ for additional information on its divisions' ESG research, data and analysis.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY25692&sd=2021-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-wins-environmental-finances-esg-index-provider-of-the-year-award-301320861.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25692&Transmission_Id=202106280930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25692&DateId=20210628
