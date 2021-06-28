Logo
USANA honored with top prize for its 2020 virtual Convention by the American Business Stevie Awards®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

USANA also awarded for communications and corporate excellence by the ABAs

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to announce its 2020 Americas & Europe Virtual Convention (AEVC) has received the top Gold prize at the American Business Stevie Awards (ABAs) for excellence in the Live Events–Convention category. USANA was also recognized by the organization for its creative and communication excellence and overall corporate performance.

USANA_Logo.jpg

To discover USANA's entire line of award-winning nutritional and skincare products, visit USANA.com.

USANA received the following recognition at this year's American Business Stevie awards:
- Live Events–Convention of the Year: USANA 2020 AEVC—Gold
- Communications Department of the Year—Bronze
- Company of the Year—Bronze

"Having our efforts recognized by industry-specific organizations shows the dedication and enthusiasm our USANA employees have for creating the best products on the market," says USANA's Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Dan Macuga. "We also have to give a big congratulations to our USANA Studios department for our Americas & Europe Virtual Convention. They turned what is usually a live event with over 10,000 attendees into a virtual one in the span of only a couple months. The team reacted quickly and successfully showed virtual events offer new ways to attract more attendees."

Companies can submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life—from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

"I am thrilled our team received gold for our Americas & Europe Virtual Convention," says Scott Porter, USANA's vice president of creative & events. "Our annual Convention is our biggest event of the year, and we all spent countless hours—and some sleepless nights—putting it together. This award goes out to everyone who contributed to the success of AEVC. We will display our new gold trophy proudly."

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at http://whatsupUSANA.com/.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

favicon.png?sn=LA22137&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-honored-with-top-prize-for-its-2020-virtual-convention-by-the-american-business-stevie-awards-301320604.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22137&Transmission_Id=202106280932PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22137&DateId=20210628
