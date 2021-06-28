Logo
iQSTEL Announces Independent Board of Directors In Advance Toward Nasdaq Up-Listing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today is honored to announce the addition of three new members to the Board of Directors, each bringing an exceptional list of career accolades backed with extensive experience in the telecommunications and technology industries, and in the finance, accounting, legal and regulatory management disciplines.

As of July 1, 2021, with the official addition of the three new independent Board Members, iQSTEL's Board of Directors will be majority independent meeting another one of Nasdaq's listing requirements advancing iQSTEL one more step toward its up-listing objective.

iQSTEL continues with its current high growth telecommunications and technology business plan expanding upon a solid operational foundation that generated over $44 million in revenue in 2020, now driving toward a forecasted $60.5 million in revenue for 2021 developing new high margin products and services that include MNPA (BlockChain), IoTSmartTank, Visa/Mastercard debit card, Cryptocurrencies Exchange Services, Remittances, EV Batteries solutions, EV Charging, and EV IoT Connectivity.

The New iQSTEL Independent Board of Directors includes:

Leandro Iglesias, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

Alvaro Quintana, Co-Founder, Corporate Secretary, CFO

Italo Segnini, Independent Member of the Board

Jose Antonio Barreto, Independent Member of the Board

Raul Perez, Independent Member of the Board

For detail profile of each Board Member, please visit the iQSTEL website at www.iqstel.com, and follow the "Management" link.

Leandro Iglesias, the iQSTEL CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on the addition of the new board members: "We are honored to have these three gentlemen and outstanding executives join our Board of Directors. They bring a long history of experience and a correspondingly deep knowledge base in key fields essential to iQSTEL's continued growth and expansion. Their respective backgrounds include an enriching fluency in US and Latin American cultures. All of them have an ideal mix of High C-Level Executive Management and Entrepreneurial experiences. iQSTEL, now having an Independent Board of Directors is well prepared to execute upon its business plan objectives scheduled for Q3."

IQSTEL is a Debt Free Company, with 5 Business Divisions (Telecom, Electric Vehicle EV, Fintech, Technology and Blockchain) on track to achieve a $60.5 Million revenue forecast that stands to be enhanced by an ongoing M&A campaign.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCQB: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company with an Independent Board of Directors offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 15 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. iQSTEL has 5 Business Divisions: Telecom, Electric Vehicle (EV), Fintech, Technology and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, Global Money One, IoT Labs and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, international fiber-optic connectivity for 5G, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, EV Batteries, EV Chargers, EV Battery Management System, EV IoT Connectivity, Mobile App For EV Connectivity, EV Dashboard Display, Visa/Mastercard Debit Card, Cryptocurrency Exchange Services, Money Remittance, Mobile Top Up, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace SPM (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]

www.iqstel.com

favicon.png?sn=LN25831&sd=2021-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqstel-announces-independent-board-of-directors-in-advance-toward-nasdaq-up-listing-301320957.html

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN25831&Transmission_Id=202106280904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN25831&DateId=20210628
