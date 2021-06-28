PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) released its inaugural Impact Report , which highlights the company's social, environmental, and governance performance for 2020.

"I feel lucky to have spent my career at a company with a fundamental mission of bringing people together for joyful connections, from short-lived sparks to romantic couples and lifelong companionship," said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. "Bringing products to life that enable ALL singles to make a meaningful connection has been a driving force for me and underpins how we approach our work every day."

Match Group is committed to releasing an annual Impact Report to help raise the bar across the industry and continue to allow more people to find connections that enhance their lives safely, securely, and inclusively. The report can be viewed and downloaded at mtch.com/impact .

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-releases-first-impact-report-301320958.html

SOURCE Match Group