New Senior Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of New Senior Investment Group Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SNR

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) to Ventas, Inc. is fair to New Senior shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages New Senior shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether New Senior and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for New Senior shareholders; (2) determine whether Ventas is underpaying for New Senior; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for New Senior shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of New Senior shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

