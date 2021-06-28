New Vishay Intertechnology SMD HI-TMP® Wet Tantalum Capacitors Save Board Space and Increase Reliability

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Vishay Intertechnology SMD HI-TMP® Wet Tantalum Capacitors Save Board Space and Increase Reliability

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

For Oil Exploration, Military, and Aerospace Applications, Devices Feature Operation to +200 °C, Increased Thermal Shock Capabilities, and Longer Life to 2,000 Hours

MALVERN, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new series of HI-TMP® surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors with high operating temperatures to +200 °C in the compact C case code. Offering a smaller size and footprint than equivalent through-hole and overmolded high temperature devices, the T24 series is designed to utilize board space more efficiently and deliver increased reliability for oil exploration and for military and aerospace radar applications.

Measuring 9 mm by 7.1 mm by 7.4 mm, the capacitors released today feature a tantalum metal case with a glass to tantalum hermetic seal. Optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications, the devices offer improved thermal shock capability to 300 cycles and provide a longer life of 2,000 hours at +200 °C, eliminating the need to utilize larger through-hole devices in demanding environments.

The T24 series features 200 °C derated voltage ratings of 45 VDC and 75 VDC, with capacitance values of 33 µF and 10 µF, respectively, and capacitance tolerance of ± 10 % and ± 20 % standard. The devices operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +200 °C with voltage derating, and provide maximum ESR down to 2.5 Ω at 120 Hz and +85 °C. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the T24 series are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark and HI-TMP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] introduces a new series of HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors with high operating temperatures in the compact C case code. - https://bit.ly/2UGcNxF

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?40261 (T24)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719439916689

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI2MDc4MSM0MjYwMjY5IzIwMTk4MDU=
0351e428-3b7f-4ae8-83b9-279b88611423

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment