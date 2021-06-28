DEADLINE ALERT for FREQ, ACRX, RLX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ( FREQ)

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Frequency’s Phase 2a study did not yield positive results to support the commercialization of FX-322; and (2) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ACRX )

Class Period: March 17, 2020 - February 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

RLX Technology Inc. (: RLX )

IPO: January 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 9, 2021

The complaint alleges that Defendants overstated certain financial metrics and failed to disclose that these metrics were not indicative of future financial performance since regulators in China were already working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would regulate them either under the same rules or in the same manner as ordinary cigarettes.

