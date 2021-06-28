Canadian Athletes Choose Ovation Science's DermSafe Hand Sanitizer for Protection

Return to Sports Begins as Canada Opens Up

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / (CSE:OVAT)(OTC:OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase in the sale of its non-alcohol hand sanitizer lotion, DermSafe® to professional and amateur athletes across Canada. Whether it's for athletes traveling locally or internationally or local junior baseball or any teams, the benefit of using a non-alcohol hand sanitizer is resonating. Consumers are tired of drying out their hands with alcohol; now there is an alternative.

DermSafe is uniquely different than other hand sanitizers. It acts as a protective barrier binding to the skin while actively combating the spread of germs between people and hard surfaces. It is a non-alcohol lotion made with 4% chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG), an ingredient which has demonstrated long-term persistence in its ability to kill both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria and viruses. Not only has DermSafe been tested against a host of infectious germs, the Company previously announced DermSafe was also successfully tested against the human coronavirus (Beta Coronavirus strain OC43, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2); the virus that causes COVID-19 and accepted by the FDA and Health Canada and these independent test results showed a 99.97% reduction in the virus. The Company also previously announced that DermSafe is a recipient of the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel's "Seal of Approval". This is an independent review by Canadian dermatologists.

"There is a definite need for a product that can protect our athletes as they come in contact with various harmful germs and DermSafe delivers that protection. Whether you are a professional athlete trying to stay in the game or you're a parent of a child wanting to get outdoors and play baseball again, you want to be confident that you or your loved-one is not picking up germs in the locker room or in the dug-out." said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation Science. "Ovation is so pleased that Canadian athletes are seeking us out and we can help these athletes in their quest to get back in the game."

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including its unique DermSafe® hand sanitizer and secondly its CBD/THC cannabis formulations including ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD ("health & wellness" line); all made with its patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has its head office in Vancouver, BC Canada and its laboratory and operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on the OTC Markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance that the Company's DermSafe product will have increased sales,and that any additional exposure will result in sales. Although DermSafe has been tested against other envelope viruses there is no assurance that it will kill or be as effective against COVID-19. In addition, there is no assurance the Company's level of sales will continue or will not be negatively impacted by increased competition and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Other examples of the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to those related to: strategies, potential sales, distribution and manufacturing of the Company's product as well as its effectiveness against COVID-19, the Company's ability to receive regulatory approval outside of Canada. There are no guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Ovation disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information to reflect future results, events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

