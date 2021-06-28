Logo
Intercept Music Artist Will Gittens Song, Zodiac, Goes Viral in New TikTok Video With Over 105,000,000 Views

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), are pleased to announce that one of their artist's songs was used in a TikTok that has over 105,000,000 views, as well as over 8,600,00 likes.

Will Gittens was introduced to Billy Moss at Diamond Empire Records where Moss is the director of operations. Billy Moss is a RIAA Multi-Platinum Grammy nominated producer with a keen eye for new talent. The song Zodiac was produced by JR Gittens, Will's brother. After listening to Zodiac Moss called the CEO of Diamond Empire Productions, Rob Diamond, and put a deal together to add Will Gittens and Zodiac to their roster. Will Gittens was a contestant on Season 6 of The Voice and is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and social media influencer.

Will Gittens new song, Zodiac, was recently used in a TikTok by Jason Statham, a well known actor and star in many blockbuster films. The TikTok immediately went viral, racking up millions of views a day for a total of over 105,000,000 views to date. Click here to see the video.

"We are incredibly proud of Will and his great success with Zodiac." said Tod Turner, President of Intercept. "The success of this video just goes to show you what the proper talent, management, distribution, marketing, and a little luck can do. Will has only been with the Intercept team for a little over two months and has already had amazing results."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact [email protected], or [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653221/Intercept-Music-Artist-Will-Gittens-Song-Zodiac-Goes-Viral-in-New-TikTok-Video-With-Over-105000000-Views

img.ashx?id=653221

